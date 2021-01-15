Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $7.70 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $1,720,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $2,863,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average of $104.56. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

