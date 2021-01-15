Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in S&P Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after buying an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in S&P Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,494,000 after buying an additional 62,162 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $306.18 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.89 and a 200-day moving average of $343.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.