Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. FMR LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,741 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $5,544,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $31,438,400 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

