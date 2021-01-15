Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after buying an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,669,000 after purchasing an additional 129,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 348,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,371,000 after purchasing an additional 60,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $838.00 target price (up previously from $835.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $743.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.