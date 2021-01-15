Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,890 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Autodesk by 190.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.26.

ADSK opened at $311.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 162.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.