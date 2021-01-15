Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,591,000 after buying an additional 524,179 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,457,000 after buying an additional 204,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,408,000 after buying an additional 81,391 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,182,814.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,570,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 273,358 shares of company stock worth $22,765,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $87.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

