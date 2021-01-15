Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,468 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.0% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $41,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $245.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.14. The company has a market cap of $699.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $11,264,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,197,407 shares of company stock valued at $327,182,808. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.24.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.