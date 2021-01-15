Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 16,044 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,044 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.