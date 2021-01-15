Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,287 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $32,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $268.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

