Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,482 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 80,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

