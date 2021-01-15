Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,552 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in NetEase by 35.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 38.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter.

NTES opened at $104.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $114.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.78.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

