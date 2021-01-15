Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 52,130 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,130 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of L Brands worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LB. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LB. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.