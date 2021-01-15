Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 56,671 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,671 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,285,000 after purchasing an additional 53,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $153.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $154.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.84.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

