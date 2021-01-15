Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,865 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.07.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $201.86 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

