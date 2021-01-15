Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,790 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Exelon by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.58 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

