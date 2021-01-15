Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 8,193 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,510 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $158,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,848 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $387,442,000 after purchasing an additional 979,394 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,251,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $251,877,000 after purchasing an additional 808,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67. The company has a market cap of $236.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

