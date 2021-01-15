CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.22.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.08. 67,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,094. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $238.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.72.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $14,328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,123,119 shares of company stock valued at $202,534,978 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,523,000 after purchasing an additional 230,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,188,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,176,000 after purchasing an additional 149,405 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

