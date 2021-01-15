CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $225.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s current price.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.22.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.54 on Friday, reaching $221.08. 67,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,094. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $238.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of -474.66 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.13, for a total transaction of $343,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,123,119 shares of company stock worth $202,534,978 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

