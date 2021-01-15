Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) (CVE:CWV) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) (CVE:CWV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.35. Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$25.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07.

Get Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) alerts:

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) (CVE:CWV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.25 million for the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.