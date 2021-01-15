Crown Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,720.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. Crown has a market cap of $2.15 million and $3,720.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,717.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.91 or 0.01326068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.37 or 0.00562030 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00176221 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001859 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003356 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,373,667 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

