Crust (CRU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.10 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $5.63 or 0.00015554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crust has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,808 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

