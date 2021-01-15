Cryptaur Price Down 17.2% This Week (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $2,035.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00060007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00495024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,490.79 or 0.04169214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013426 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

