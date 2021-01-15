Crypto.com Coin Price Tops $0.0735 (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0735 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $74.73 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00059472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.86 or 0.00489082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00042538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.58 or 0.04173310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013398 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016428 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,702,283,104 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

