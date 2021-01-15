Crypto Sports (CSPN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,048.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $448,490.50 and $1,048.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

