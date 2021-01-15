CryptoBonusMiles Price Tops $0.0000 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $125,172.05 and approximately $1,399.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00060499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.00468947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00042122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.24 or 0.04090917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013126 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016532 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

