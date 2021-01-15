Cryptoindex.com 100 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,656.00 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $29.94 million and $4,656.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00462219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.81 or 0.04061964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013162 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Coin Profile

CIX100 is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 coins. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptoindex is a listing platform with the top 100 performing coins that were selected by Cryptoindex neural network algorithm Zorex. The Cryptoindex platform provides real-time data from multiple exchanges, access to online data streaming services via API, historical data and statistical datasets, predictions, analytics, market overview & forecasts, current index structure, recently added tokens and digital assets rating system & reports. The CIX100 token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 service token used as a mean of payment to acquire products and services within the Cryptoindex ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

