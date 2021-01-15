Cryptonex Price Hits $4.76 on Major Exchanges (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $265.29 million and $968,766.00 worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for $4.76 or 0.00012821 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00039943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00111842 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00063860 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00241843 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00058634 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

