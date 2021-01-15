CryptoPing Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and $52,597.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00039678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00113578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00064610 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00246174 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00059877 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

