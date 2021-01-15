CryptoSoul (SOUL) Achieves Market Cap of $135,482.62

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $135,482.62 and approximately $30.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00099779 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 278,254,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,468,853 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

