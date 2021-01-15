(CSQ.V) (CVE:CSQ) Trading 18.5% Higher

(CSQ.V) (CVE:CSQ)’s stock price shot up 18.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 386,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 124,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Canamex Gold Corp.

Canamex Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. It holds interests in the Bruner property with 230 unpatented and 27 patented mining claims covering a total of approximately 3,520 acres located in central Nevada. The company was formerly known as Canamex Resources Corp.

