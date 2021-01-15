CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.35. 77,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,410. The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.78.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CSX by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in CSX by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 329,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,560 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CSX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.