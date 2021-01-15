Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 352.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 49.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36,971 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 43.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 446.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 410,373 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

