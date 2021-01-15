Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 12,388 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,388 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $242.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.95.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.