Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 1,540 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.10. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $117.29. The stock has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

