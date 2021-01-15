Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 1,540 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,054,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 462,607 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist Securiti reduced their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $95.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.10. The company has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.