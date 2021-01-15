Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 1,760 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $161.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

