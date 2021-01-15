Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given New $16.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its price target upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of CRIS stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.54. 209,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,205. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $737.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Curis in the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

