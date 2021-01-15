Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CUBI. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $22.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $713.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $373,500. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 30.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

