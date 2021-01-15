CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 847,300 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the December 15th total of 1,220,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,922,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CVSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CV Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI remained flat at $$0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.45. CV Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.99%. The company had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CV Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

