CVA Family Office LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,485,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,364 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,775,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,133,000 after purchasing an additional 53,226 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,623,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,460,000 after purchasing an additional 88,227 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,364,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25,861.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 985,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,045,000 after purchasing an additional 981,442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.21. 1,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,218. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $77.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $69.76.

