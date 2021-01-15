CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 85,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,069. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $96.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.95.

