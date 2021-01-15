CVA Family Office LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

