CVA Family Office LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.9% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,745,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,182 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.47. The company had a trading volume of 253,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $200.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

