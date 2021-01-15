CVA Family Office LLC Has $7.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.4% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,056,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter.

VGT traded down $2.93 on Friday, hitting $350.41. 4,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,774. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $358.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.91.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

