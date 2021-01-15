CVA Family Office LLC Sells 1,686 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,541. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $101.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

