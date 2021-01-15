CVA Family Office LLC Sells 2,698 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.11. 4,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

