CWV Chain (CWV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15,249.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and $15,249.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00111447 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00063900 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00244813 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00058623 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

CWV Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.