CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.89

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.89, with a volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberAgent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.00 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.