Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Trading Down 18.4%

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) traded down 18.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.35. 1,040,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 335,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $35.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

