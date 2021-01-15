CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of CBAY opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

